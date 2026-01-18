 Skip navigation
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Seahawks’ spread slides to minus-6.5 from minus-7

  
Published January 17, 2026 07:30 PM

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is active and in uniform. His absence from the field during pregame warmups may have sparked a late shift in the betting line.

Seattle had been favored by seven for most of the week, and it was still seven just a few hours ago. The line has made a late move to minus-6.5.

Darnold made a late arrival, and is throwing, in advance of the 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Two weeks ago tonight, the Seahawks beat the 49ers in Santa Clara, 13-3. The 49ers won in Seattle to start the season, 17-13.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has a 4-0 career record in Seattle. He and Darnold will be the two key figures tonight, with all eyes on whether Darnold is affected in any way by the oblique injury he suffered at practice on Thursday.