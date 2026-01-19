Caleb Williams: Overtime interception was a miscommunication with D.J. Moore

The Bears’ last, best chance to beat the Rams on Sunday night ended when a Caleb Williams pass to D.J. Moore was intercepted by Rams safety Kamren Curl. Williams said after the game that he and Moore just weren’t on the same page about where Moore would be.

“I got to go back and watch it, haven’t seen it and don’t really know, but in the moment, I saw the front-side safety down, front-sided concept,” Williams said. “Ended up getting hemmed up a little bit and so moved on and had D.J. going over top over all of it. Just a miscommunication between him and I. Tried to flatten him off under the safety and he kept it vertical, from what I saw in the moment.”

If the pass had been completed, the Bears would have been in range for a game-winning field goal. Instead, after Curl’s interception the Rams marched down the field for a game-winning field goal of their own.

“It’s tough. In these moments you feel that you let your team down,” Williams said. “It’s a good lesson learned for us, first time being in this situation for me and for us as a team. I’m excited for what’s to come, but obviously going to go back and watch this and figure out how I can be better.”