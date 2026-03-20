Browns hosting WR Denzel Boston for pre-draft visit

The Browns are meeting with one of the top wide receivers in this year’s draft class on Friday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Denzel Boston will be visiting with the team.

Boston spent the last four years at the University of Washington and played sparingly his first two seasons. He took on a leading role in the last two years and had 125 catches for 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Huskies.

The Browns have Jerry Jeudy at the top of their wide receiver group, but there’s no clear No. 2 and that makes the position an area of interest heading into the draft. The Browns currently have the sixth and 24th picks in the first round to use in their effort to fill that hole.