 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfl_replacement_260320.jpg
NFL puts onus on referees association
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsiceman_260319.jpg
Williams seeks trademark for ‘Iceman’ nickname
nbc_pft_simmsrbrankingspt2_260319.jpg
Where PSU’s Allen, Singleton fit in NFL draft

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfl_replacement_260320.jpg
NFL puts onus on referees association
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsiceman_260319.jpg
Williams seeks trademark for ‘Iceman’ nickname
nbc_pft_simmsrbrankingspt2_260319.jpg
Where PSU’s Allen, Singleton fit in NFL draft

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns hosting WR Denzel Boston for pre-draft visit

  
Published March 20, 2026 09:13 AM

The Browns are meeting with one of the top wide receivers in this year’s draft class on Friday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Denzel Boston will be visiting with the team.

Boston spent the last four years at the University of Washington and played sparingly his first two seasons. He took on a leading role in the last two years and had 125 catches for 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Huskies.

The Browns have Jerry Jeudy at the top of their wide receiver group, but there’s no clear No. 2 and that makes the position an area of interest heading into the draft. The Browns currently have the sixth and 24th picks in the first round to use in their effort to fill that hole.