Vikings’ massive drop in spending prompts speculation of a possible sale

Last year, the Vikings wrote big checks in an effort to parlay a 14-3 season from 2024 into a Super Bowl appearance. This year, the team seems to be tightening the belt.

While part of the purple people purge was sparked by the cap consequences of last year’s spending spree, the most recent move — the decision to trade defensive end Jonathan Greenard in lieu of giving him a contract with a new-money average of $25 million — seemed strange. With the top of the new-money market now at $50 million annually, the Vikings couldn’t find a way to give Greenard half of that?

The situation is prompting speculation that a sale of the team could be coming. And it elevated from scattered chatter to a column from Charley Walters in the St. Paul Pioneer Press with a fairly blunt headline: “Are the Wilfs getting ready to sell the Vikings?”

The most obvious evidence to support that conclusion comes from the $124 million drop in cash spending from one year to the next, with a league-high $350 million in 2025 becoming $226 million in 2027, second lowest in the NFL.

The new Walters column picks through a variety of decisions the Vikings have made this offseason, but it includes no reporting to suggest that Zygi and Mark Wilf, who bought the team in 2005, are thinking about cashing out.

While the ever-inflating values of NFL franchises could tempt more than a few current owners to take $10 billion or more and run, there’s not enough there to justify a conclusion that this is anything other than a cap correction after the Vikings overplayed their hand in 2025, due primarily to the very bad decision(s) made about the most important position on the team.

Minnesota’s 2025 miscues cost G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah his job. Waiting to search for his replacement until May surely wasn’t about saving four months of General Manager salary. It made sense to stay the course through free agency and the draft, especially if coach Kevin O’Connell emerged from 2025 with more juice in the organization.

If, as we believe, O’Connell was sounding the alarm about not having a veteran quarterback who could step in and play if J.J. McCarthy didn’t instantly fulfill his potential, KOC was proven right. Throw in the fact that he managed to get the team to turn the page immediately on a 26-0 embarrassment in Seattle with a 31-0 win over Washington and four more in a row after that to end the season (including a Christmas Day carving of the Lions’ playoff chances), O’Connell may have more sway than ever.

While no one will objectively conclude that the Minnesota roster screams out “Super Bowl contender” for 2026, the spending decisions don’t immediately point to a potential sale of the team. Still, perception is reality. With the hypothesis morphing into the beginnings of a theory, it could be time for the Wilfs to make the case publicly that they aren’t getting ready to pound a “For Sale” sign in the front yard.