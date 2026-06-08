Chiefs agree to terms with first-round pick Mansoor Delane

The Chiefs wrapped up contracts for both of their first-round picks on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms with cornerback Mansoor Delane. Delane was the sixth overall pick in April and the Chiefs reached agreement with 29th pick Peter Woods on his first NFL deal earlier in the day.

Delane’s contract is a four-year pact worth a fully guaranteed $41.9 million. The Chiefs will also have a team option for a fifth season.

Delane joins the Chiefs after an offseason that saw them part ways with several cornerbacks, including Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. That puts the LSU product on track for a significant role right out of the gate in Kansas City.