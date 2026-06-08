Josh Sweat, Jacoby Brissett in attendance for Cardinals’ mandatory minicamp

Word on Monday morning was that quarterback Jacoby Brissett would attend the Cardinals’ mandatory minicamp this week and he’s not the only member of the team who decided to report after missing the team’s voluntary offseason sessions.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that edge rusher Josh Sweat is also in attendance. Both players faced fines if they did not report to this week’s minicamp.

Sweat is in his second season with the Cardinals and there were reports of trade interest from other clubs, but a report last week indicated that Arizona will not be making a deal. Sweat, who also missed voluntary work last year, had 12 sacks in his first season with the team.

Brissett has been looking for an adjustment to his contract that addresses his status as the likely starter for the Cardinals to open the season. Gardner Minshew, who signed with the team this season and has a larger guaranteed salary than Brissett, and third-round pick Carson Beck are the other quarterbacks in the mix for the NFC West team.