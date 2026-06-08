Jacoby Brissett plans to attend Cardinals’ mandatory minicamp, despite contract dispute

Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett wants a new contract and has skipped the team’s voluntary offseason work, but he plans to show this week for mandatory minicamp.

Brissett will be in attendance, but it’s unclear how much on-field work he will do, according to ESPN. If he were to skip mandatory minicamp, the Cardinals could fine Brissett $107,911.

Last offseason, Brissett signed a two-year, $12.5 million contract with the Cardinals. Heading into the second year of the deal, Brissett is due a salary of $4.9 million, of which $1.5 million is guaranteed.

This year, quarterback Gardner Minshew signed a one-year, $5.8 million contract with the Cardinals, and almost all of that is guaranteed. The Cardinals reportedly view Brissett as the starter and Minshew as the backup, at least until rookie third-round draft pick Carson Beck is ready to start, and Brissett may be questioning why his backup has a bigger guarantee.

Whether the Cardinals are willing to give Brissett the contract he wants remains to be seen, but now that the work is mandatory, Brissett is ready to get to work.