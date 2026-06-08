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Kevin Stefanski: Drake London represents all the things we believe in

  
Published June 8, 2026 02:45 PM

Drake London’s contract extension with the Falcons became official on Monday.

The Falcons announced their agreement with the wideout on a four-year extension that keeps him tied to Atlanta through the 2030 season. The team did not reveal the financial terms, but it is reportedly a $141 million deal that includes $100 million in guaranteed money.

“Drake represents, certainly, all the things we believe in,” Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday, via the team’s website. “How you play this game, how you approach this game, how important this game is to him, how important his teammates are to him.”

London was a Falcons first-round pick in 2022 and the team exercised its fifth-year option on his contract before the 2025 season. London has 309 catches for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns in 62 career games.