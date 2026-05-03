Jesse Minter on Diego Pavia: Show us what you can do

The Ravens have given Diego Pavia a chance. Now it’s up to the former Vanderbilt quarterback to make the most of it, coach Jesse Minter said.

“So now he’s in the door, and it’s like, ‘Show us what you can do,’” Minter said Saturday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “And just like all the undrafted rookies, that’s what I would say.”

Pavia became the first Heisman Trophy finalist to go undrafted in 12 years. He signed with Baltimore as a rookie free agent and is competing with Connecticut’s Joe Fagnano for the No. 3 quarterback job for now.

“For us, we see it as an opportunity to bring a player in that could potentially be something, and that’s really what this is for us,” Minter said of Pavia.

The Ravens still could bring in more quarterbacks this offseason, Minter said.

Pavia was not available for interviews despite the NFL’s media access policy stating that the team “must make rookies available to the media for interviews.” And the media would have had plenty of questions for Pavia, whose age, height and decision-making off the field were the big questions the NFL had for him.

Minter was the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2021, and head coach Clark Lea is one of his closest friends.

"[Pavia has] had some experiences that are learning experiences that he could learn from and be better from. I don’t think anybody would dispute that,” Minter said. “But when you talk to the people inside that building [at Vanderbilt] and what he’s about as a player, he is showing up early every day and working really hard.”