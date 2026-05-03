Brian Schottenheimer: No plan to discuss decision to accept franchise tender with George Pickens

The unexpected decision of Cowboys receiver George Pickens to accept his franchise tender has sparked plenty of speculation. The explanation seems to be pretty simple.

From the perspective of Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer, the situation is sufficiently simple to require barely a second of thought, or discussion.

On Saturday, Schottenheimer made it clear that he sees no purpose in speaking to Pickens about his decision.

“I don’t think there’s any reason for us to have that [conversation],” Schottenheimer said Saturday, via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. “That’s not what we plan on doing.”

So why does Schottenheimer believe Pickens decided to commit to a one-year, $27.298 million contract with the Cowboys?

“I think because George would play this game for a dollar as much as he loves football,” Schottenheimer said. “These guys that love playing the game, they love playing the game.”

That’s a gross oversimplification of the situation. The better view is that Pickens had no other viable alternative. With the Cowboys unwilling to give Pickens a long-term deal, and with no other team willing to sign him to an offer sheet that would require two first-round picks as compensation if the proposal wasn’t matched, Pickens’s only play was to take $27.298 million (even if it’s nearly $15 million below the top of the market), have another big year, and do it again in 2027.

And while some continue to wonder whether Pickens’s next play will be to skip next month’s mandatory minicamp, we’d suggest cracking open a can of common sense. Why would he accept the tender now and then subject himself to nearly $100,000 in fines when he could have simply not accepted the tender until after the minicamp came and went?

The gesture suggests that Pickens is all in for 2026. That he’ll be there, with the goal of repeating his performance from 2025 and, in turn, putting the lingering issues from his three years in Pittsburgh deeper into the rear-view mirror.