Fernando Mendoza learning to play from under center for the first time in the NFL

Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza was in the shotgun for almost every snap he took in college. That won’t be the case in the NFL, and when he took the practice field for the first time at rookie minicamp, that was a major adjustment.

“It’s the added footwork. Instead of being back there in shotgun, you really have to get back to make sure you get depth,” Mendoza said. “Still be on time, still decipher the defense. And with that, it’s really having an emphasis on those first two steps, on securing the snap and getting out out of there and powerful with having quick feet.”

Mendoza said he has heard plenty about making that adjustment from head coach Klint Kubiak, offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan.

“I think it’s going to be that repetition under center, getting those quicker feet, and just you can always be faster faster and more efficient in your reads and decisiveness,” Mendoza said.

Offensive lineman Trey Zuhn has been snapping to Mendoza at rookie minicamp. Zuhn, a third-round pick from Texas A&M, can play anywhere on the offensive line and will likely be a guard in the regular season, with free agent acquisition Tyler Linderbaum locked in as the starting center. For now, Zuhn is getting a lot of work at center, and he’s more accustomed to the shotgun, too.

“We didn’t do very much under center at A&M, either, so it’s been great getting those extra reps,” Zuhn said.

It’s a common adjustment that rookie quarterbacks have to make, as many college offenses operate almost exclusively in the shotgun, while every NFL team still expects its quarterbacks to take some snaps from under center. And it’s a top priority for Mendoza now.