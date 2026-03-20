Bears S Coby Bryant “wouldn’t mind” returning to Seattle in season opener

Safety Coby Bryant’s last game came as a member of the Seahawks and he’d be happy if his next one featured the Seahawks as his opponent.

Bryant signed with the Bears this month after helping the Seahawks win Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara in February. The Seahawks will be celebrating that win when they open the 2026 season at home in early September and Chicago is one of the teams on their home schedule this year.

During an appearance on Up & Adams, Bryant said that being in the house for that celebration would suit him fine.

“I wouldn’t mind starting the season off out there, honestly,” Bryant said. “Weather will be nice. The whole world will be watching.”

The Bears nearly made it to the NFC Championship Game in Seattle during the playoffs and a win over the defending champs in Week 1 would be a good way to kick off their bid to make it even further this time around.