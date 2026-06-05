Dan Campbell: Jahmyr Gibbs is going to be our bell cow now

After two years as a major contributor, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was promoted to starter in 2025.

While Detroit did not make the postseason last year, Gibbs was still plenty productive, recording 1,223 yards rushing with 13 touchdowns and catching 77 passes for 616 yards with five TDs.

Now with the departure of David Montgomery, head coach Dan Campbell said the 2026 offense will revolve around Gibbs even more.

“[H]e’s going to be our bell cow now,” Campbell told reporters on Thursday, via transcript from the team. “He really became more of that last year, but we’re going to hang our hat on him quite a bit. We’re going to do a lot of things we feel like he does well.

“Now, I’ve mentioned this before. He can run everything that we’ve got. He can run every scheme that anybody’s ever run. He’s not just an outside runner. He is not just a space runner. He can create his own space in the middle. And some of his biggest runs have been gap scheme right down the pipe where he’s had patience and found it and guys blocked it up well.”

With new coordinator Drew Petzing, Campbell said they’re going to ask a lot of Gibbs, as well as plenty of other offensive contributors. Campbell mentioned Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, Isiah Pacheco, and Penei Sewell by name.

“{W]e expect him to have a big year for us,” Campbell said. “We’re going to put a lot on his plate in the run and pass game.”

All this has the backdrop of Gibbs also being eligible for a new contract. Gibbs told reporters this week that he’s letting his agent handle those negotiations while he worries about his own job.