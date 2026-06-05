Jahmyr Gibbs: My agent can handle my contract, I’m just thinking about the team and ball

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is heading into the fourth season of his rookie contract, which means he’s eligible to get a new deal, and surely wants to become one of the highest-paid running backs in football. But he says that’s not on his mind.

Gibbs is participating in the Lions’ voluntary offseason workouts, and he said he’ll let his agent and Lions General Manager Brad Holmes figure out his contract.

“I’m just letting my agent and Brad and all them do do all that right now. I’m just worried about the team and ball,” Gibbs said.

Asked again about his contract, Gibbs made clear that it’s not his focus.

“I don’t know. I don’t really pay attention to all that stuff,” Gibbs said. “I let my agent and Brad do all that — or whoever does it up there, I don’t know. But I just let him do that and I just be out here.”

Gibbs, who was born and raised in Georgia and played his college football at Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama, said he never envisioned Detroit becoming his home. But after three years, it has.

“I love the people here. I love the sports teams here. It’s just been fun overall — I never thought I’d be here in Detroit growing up, but I really like it here,” Gibbs said.

And the Lions really like having Gibbs, which means an agreement on a new contract shouldn’t be hard to work out.