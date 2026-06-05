Courtland Sutton unconcerned with who is Broncos No. 1 receiver after Jaylen Waddle’s arrival

There was no doubt about Courtland Sutton’s placement in the pecking order of Broncos receivers in 2025, but the team’s biggest offseason move shook up that depth chart.

Jaylen Waddle arrived in a trade with the Dolphins and giving up a first-round pick and more for the wideout made it clear that they have big plans for him in their offense. Those plans could lead to questions about whether he or Sutton is the team’s No. 1 receiver, but it is not a debate that Sutton is interested in having.

“Shoot, you guys know me. We’ve talked for years at this point, and I want to win games,’’ Sutton said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “I think last year, we saw what it would take for a selfless offense to be able to get to where we want to get to. I don’t think that we have any individuals or personalities in our offense that are saying, ‘Hey, I need this, I need that.’ I think we have a bunch of guys that are willing to put their pride aside and say, ‘What do I need to do for this team to be successful?’ I think us seeing that last year, we got to see what that benefit is in terms of overall team success. I think having that mentality as an offense and team will ultimately get us where we want to get to. . . . The targets will come. I always say, the ball is going to find you no matter what. You just need to go out there and do your job.”

Sutton led the Broncos with 74 catches last season, but Troy Franklin and Evan Engram also had at least 50 catches so the team was already spreading the ball around before Waddle’s arrival. While his presence could mean there will be more of that, there should be enough action to keep everyone involved.