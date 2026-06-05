Mike Evans thought he’d easily break the record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2025

In 2024, 49ers receiver Mike Evans set a record in Tampa by becoming the first player with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start a career. That also tied the all-time record for consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, with Jerry Rice.

Injuries kept Evans from breaking the record in his twelfth and final season with the Buccaneers.

“Oh, it was super disappointing,” Evans told reporters on Thursday, via JoeBucsFan.com. “I’m extremely competitive and for me to not break that record, I thought I was going to be able to break it easy — how hungry I was going into that season.”

Injuries limited him to eight games in 2025 and 382 receiving yards. He could, in theory, still catch or pass Rice’s all-time record of 14 career 1,000-yard seasons.

“You know, in life, some things, it’s not going to go your way,” Evans said. “But I look at that injury as a blessing in disguise, because I’m feeling really fresh, feeling rejuvenated. I’m in a new spot, new change like I felt I needed. And I’m looking forward to get back.”

A first-round pick in 2014, Evans turns 33 in August. The question moving forward will be whether he can continue to perform at a high level, and ultimately for how long.