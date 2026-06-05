Bears agree to terms with top 2026 draft picks, Dillon Thieneman, Logan Jones

The Bears are getting their top two draft picks under contract.

Safety Dillon Thieneman and center Logan Jones have both agreed to terms on their rookie deals, according to a report from NFL Network.

Thieneman, the No. 25 overall pick of this year’s draft, was selected out of Oregon. He transferred there last year after playing his first two collegiate seasons with Purdue.

Once Thieneman signs, there will be just seven 2026 first-round picks yet to put pen to paper.

Jones, the No. 57 overall pick this season, played his college ball at Iowa. He was the Rimington Trophy winner in 2025 as the best center in college football.