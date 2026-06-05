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Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
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Report: NFL Network acquisition will spark more ESPN layoffs

  
Published June 5, 2026 08:07 AM

The more a company grows, the more it looks for ways to shrink the workforce.

With ESPN recently acquiring NFL Network in a deal that saw the NFL acquire a 10-percent interest in ESPN, ESPN is now looking to trim expenses. As reported by Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports, another round of layoffs is coming at ESPN — and the NFL Network purchase is a “major factor” at play.

Earlier this year, roughly 30 off-camera employees were laid off. The next round, per Glasspiegel, is expected to include off-air and on-air employees.

It’s no surprise. ESPN and NFL Network are similar operations. When combining the companies, duplication of certain functions will occur — at every level of the business.

Even if the combined company is profitable, it could be more profitable. Which comes in part from looking for ways to cut avoidable expenses.