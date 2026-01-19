Sunday Night Football: The Rams and Bears are going to overtime

Caleb Williams added another page to his book of magical plays at the end of the fourth quarter on Sunday.

On fourth-and-4 from the 14-yard line, the Bears put Williams under heavy pressure and the quarterback was backpedaling for his life when he launched the ball toward the end zone. Tight end Cole Kmet found some space in the corner of the end zone and the ball floated into his hands for a touchdown.

Cairo Santos’ extra point tied the game 17-17 with 18 seconds left to play and the Rams took a knee after a modest kickoff return.

That means we’ve got overtime for the second straight day and another reason to marvel at the cardiac comebacks that Williams and company have pulled off this season.