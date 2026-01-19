Seahawks open as 1.5-point favorites vs. Rams

It was one of the best games of the 2025 regular season. And we’ll get a rubber match in the playoffs.

The Rams and Seahawks will meet in Seattle next weekend, for a berth in Super Bowl LX. Seattle has opened as a 1.5-point favorite.

In Week 11, for their first game of the year, the Rams won 21-19 in L.A. Seattle overcame four interceptions by quarterback Sam Darnold, setting up a 61-yard field goal attempt for the win. It was no good.

In the Week 16 rematch, the Seahawks won with the first ever two-point conversion in overtime, following a crazy two-point conversion awarded via replay review, with the determination that an incompletion had been a backward pass, recovered in the end zone by Seattle.

The Rams racked up 581 yards of offense in last month’s classic. They had a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter, before the Seahawks came back.

Seattle’s win helped them earn the No. 1 seed, setting the location for round three.

However it goes, it should be a great one. And the winner will travel to the home field of their mutual rivals, the 49ers, for a shot at an NFL title, against the victor of the Patriots-Broncos AFC Championship.

UPDATE 10:30 p.m. ET: It has already moved to Seattle minus-2.5.