Rams go up 17-10 in the fourth quarter

The turning point of Saturday’s Broncos win over the Bills was a pass to Buffalo wide receiver Brandin Cooks that Broncos safety Ja’Quan McMillian ripped out of his hands as he went to the ground.

Officials ruled that Cooks was not down when McMillian stripped him of the ball, which sparked a lot of debate about whether that was the correct ruling. The Rams got a more favorable interpretation of the rules in Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Adams had the ball yanked loose by cornerback Tyrique Stevenson at the end of a 12-yard catch in the fourth quarter, but officials ruled he had completed the process of making a catch and was down. It looked like the right call, but some Bills backers will likely wonder about what made it different than the Cooks play.

The Rams would go on to score on a five-yard Kyren Williams run and they now lead 17-10 with under nine minutes to play. Adams needed medical attention after the play, so we’ll have to wait to see if he’ll be part of the rest of the proceedings.