Sean McVay: Rams overcame my “terrible” third-and-1 play call in overtime

The Rams’ first overtime possession on Sunday night fizzled when the Bears stopped a third-and-1 run for a two-yard loss. Rams coach Sean McVay said afterward that the failure on that play was 100 percent on him, for his play call.

“We start off, you feel like you’re getting a little bit of momentum,” he said. “I make a terrible third-down-and-1 call. No excuse for that. Should’ve used the timeout. They did a good job of having a good call on there and we got to punt it out.”

McVay said that his players had to overcome a poor game from their coach, as he said he never felt like he was in a good rhythm calling plays.

“I did not like the feel for the flow of the game that I had, outside of the first series where our guys did a great job,” McVay added. “Defensively, it kept us in it, in spite of how poor of a job I did for our group. But like I said, I’m really grateful for this group being able to find a way, stick with it and be able to overcome some bad coaching by me tonight.”