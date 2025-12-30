After Matthew Stafford’s rough prime-time showing, Drake Maye is the new favorite for MVP

There’s a new MVP favorite in town. And his name is Drake Maye.

Monday night’s rough showing from prior favorite Matthew Stafford has flipped the two-man race. Maye, as of this posting, has odds of -400. Stafford stands at +300.

Stafford had three interceptions in Monday night’s 27-24 loss to the Falcons, including his sixth career pick six. That ties Brett Favre for the all-time record.

Throw in the fact that the Rams can’t win the NFC West, and Maye’s perceived chances have skyrocketed.

The bettors have made it a two-man race. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Bears quarterback Caleb Williams are the next on the odds sheet, with both at +18000.

Of course, no one of the bettors have a ballot. The award will be decided by 50. Of which I’m one. And while I won’t make a decision until after Week 18, if the 49ers emerge with the No. 1 seed in the NFC, it’s not very difficult to make a case for running back Christian McCaffrey, who remains buried in the odds at +50000.