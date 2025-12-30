Monday Night Football: Falcons lead Rams 21-0 at halftime

The Rams are averaging 30.5 points per game. They scored none in the first half against the Falcons.

Atlanta dominated the first half, intercepting Matthew Stafford twice while gaining 211 yards to take a 21-0 lead into the locker room. It was only the third first-half shutout in the Sean McVay era.

Safety Jessie Bates had a 34-yard, pick-six of Stafford, who threw only five interceptions in the first 15 games. Xavier Watts had an interception of Stafford with 1:41 remaining in the half, and Bijan Robinson ripped off a 93-yard touchdown run.

Robinson earlier had a 4-yard touchdown reception from Kirk Cousins on third down.

Robinson has 11 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 13 yards and a score. Cousins is 7-of-11 for 68 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams look like they have a hangover from their last game. They led the Seahawks 30-14 in the fourth quarter, but blew the game, 38-37, and a shot at the NFC West title and the No. 1 overall seed in the process.

They gained only 113 yards in the first half, with their biggest play overturned by an illegal formation penalty on left tackle D.J. Humphries. Humphries, who started for injured starter Alaric Jackson, did not line up on the line of scrimmage. That negated a 36-yard throw from Stafford to Puka Nacua to the Atlanta 2.

Stafford is 9-of-17 for 96 yards and two interceptions, an ugly performance for one of the betting favorites for the MVP award. Nacua has two catches for only 18 yards.

Rams running back Blake Corum is questionable to return with a right ankle injury. Falcons cornerback Mike Ford also has an ankle injury and is questionable to come back tonight.

If the Falcons win tonight and next week against the Saints, the Panthers will win the NFC South regardless how Carolina fares in its game against Tampa Bay on Saturday.