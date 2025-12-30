Falcons take an early 7-0 lead on Rams

The Falcons have an early lead on the Rams in Monday Night Football.

After both teams punted, the Falcons drove 65 yards in 11 plays on their second possession. Kirk Cousins hit running back Bijan Robinson for a 4-yard touchdown on third-and-goal, giving the Falcons a 7-0 lead with 6:11 remaining in the first quarter.

They were 3-for-3 on third down on the drive, with Darnell Mooney catching a 13-yarder on third-and-8, David Sills a 20-yarder on third-and-2 and then Robinson’s touchdown.

Cousins is 4-of-7 for 50 yards, with Sills catching two for 33. Robinson has six carries for 21 yards to go with his touchdown reception.