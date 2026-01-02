 Skip navigation
Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum questionable for Rams-Cardinals

  
Though they can be just the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the NFC, the Rams are planning to play their starters against the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Receiver Davante Adams could be among those starters on the field, as he’s one of several players Los Angeles will list as questionable.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that Adams, running back Kyren Williams, running back Blake Corum, left tackle Alaric Jackson, and linebacker Omar Speights are all questionable.

Adams has not played since aggravating his already-injured hamstring in the Rams’ Dec. 14 victory over the Lions. Adams nevertheless leads the league with 14 touchdown receptions. He’s caught a total of 60 passes for 789 yards in 14 games this year.

Williams and Corum are both dealing with ankle injuries. Jackson has a knee injury. Speights also has an ankle injury.

Additionally, McVay noted tight end Tyler Higbee is set to be activated off of injured reserve after being sidelined since mid-November with an ankle injury. The veteran TE has 20 catches for 190 yards with two touchdowns in 2025.

L.A. has lost its last two games in disappointing fashion after moving to 11-3 with a Week 15 win over Detroit.