Myles Garrett on Kevin Stefanski returning: I want to be successful, however that looks

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski’s future has been a topic of conversation as the team closes out another losing season and defensive end Myles Garrett was asked about it during a Friday session with reporters at the team’s facility.

Garrett said that he focuses on football when asked if he’d go to ownership with his thoughts before adding that “I give my opinion on anything they ask me about.” Garrett was then asked if he would favor continuity over starting fresh with a new coach for the 2026 season.

“I want things to be successful, however that looks,” Garrett said.

Garrett said that there have been “more downs than ups” in six seasons with Stefanski because the team has only advanced to the postseason twice and circled back to his desire for on-field success trumping all other things later when asked about the direction of the franchise.

“I’m committed to winning,” Garrett said. “As long as the team and organization are doing so and committed to that same thing, I’m all on board. If we’re thinking anything other than winning — tanking or rebuilding — that’s not me.”

Garrett made a trade request last year before signing a four-year contract extension so he’s going to be part of whatever happens with the team next season. A decision on Stefanski will be the first order of business and it should come shortly after the team finishes up against the Bengals on Sunday.