Cowboys rule out five players, including RB Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams’ season is done.

The Cowboys ruled out the running and four others for Sunday’s season finale against the Giants.

Williams played only 25 of 92 snaps in the Christmas Day win over the Commanders, leaving with shoulder and neck injuries. He did not practice this week.

Williams ends his first — and maybe only — season with the Cowboys with 252 rushes for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. All are career bests.

The Cowboys also ruled out offensive guard T.J. Bass (knee), running back Malik Davis (calf/eye), linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (concussion) and cornerback Shavon Revel (concussion/neck).

Rookie running back Jaydon Blue will see his first extensive action of the season. He has played only 45 offensive snaps and nine on special teams, with 22 carries for 65 yards.

The Cowboys list cornerback Josh Butler (knee), running back Phil Mafah (shoulder) and defensive end Payton Tuner (ribs) as questionable. All three appear ready to play if the Cowboys activate them from injured reserve on Saturday.

It seems likely, with the injuries to Williams and Davis, that Mafah will make his NFL debut on Sunday. He is a rookie seventh-round pick.

Tight end Jake Ferguson (calf), right guard Tyler Booker (ankle) and left tackle Tyler Smith (knee) do not have an injury designation.