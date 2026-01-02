Jaylen Waddle questionable, De’Von Achane doubtful to play for Dolphins

The Dolphins may be without a couple of their best offensive players for their final game of the regular season.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has been listed as questionable to face the Patriots. He missed Wednesday’s practice with injured ribs, but was able to return for limited sessions on Thursday and Friday.

Running back De’Von Achane is unlikelier to play. He missed practice all week with a shoulder injury and has been listed as doubtful.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (calf) is the only player who has been ruled out. Linebacker Quinton Bell (illness), center Aaron Brewer (neck), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (hamstring), right tackle Austin Jackson (back, groin), edge rusher Chop Robinson (concussion), and kicker Jason Sanders (right hip) join Waddle as questionable.