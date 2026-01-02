 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
49ers take 7-1 record vs. Seahawks into showdown for No. 1 seed

  
Published January 2, 2026 04:45 PM

The Seahawks have the better record, at 13-3. Seattle also is favored by 1.5 points. Recent history, however, is on San Francisco’s side.

Including the playoffs, the 49ers have won seven of the last eight games against the Seahawks.

Coach Mike Macdonald has been around for only three of those games; he’s 1-2 against Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers. Macdonald is also 14-2 on the road during his two years in Seattle. The Seahawks won last year at Levi’s Stadium, 20-17.

Both teams have won six in a row. The winner on Saturday night will be the top seed in the NFC for the 2025 postseason.

It’s a repeat of the 2019 regular-season finale, when the 49ers beat the Seahawks, 26-21, to secure the No. 1 seed. The 49ers eventually went to the Super Bowl that season.

The winner on Saturday night will have a clear edge — the lone bye and guaranteed home games for as long as they keep winning.