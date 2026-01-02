49ers take 7-1 record vs. Seahawks into showdown for No. 1 seed

The Seahawks have the better record, at 13-3. Seattle also is favored by 1.5 points. Recent history, however, is on San Francisco’s side.

Including the playoffs, the 49ers have won seven of the last eight games against the Seahawks.

Coach Mike Macdonald has been around for only three of those games; he’s 1-2 against Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers. Macdonald is also 14-2 on the road during his two years in Seattle. The Seahawks won last year at Levi’s Stadium, 20-17.

Both teams have won six in a row. The winner on Saturday night will be the top seed in the NFC for the 2025 postseason.

It’s a repeat of the 2019 regular-season finale, when the 49ers beat the Seahawks, 26-21, to secure the No. 1 seed. The 49ers eventually went to the Super Bowl that season.

The winner on Saturday night will have a clear edge — the lone bye and guaranteed home games for as long as they keep winning.