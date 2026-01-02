 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans restructure front office: G.M. Mike Borgonzi to lead coaching search, 53-man roster

  
Published January 2, 2026 04:42 PM

The Titans have been characterized by constant change in recent years, with the club having switched out one of its football leaders every year going back to 2022.

On Friday, Tennessee announced another change, but it’s one that will make the team’s front-office structure more conventional.

Team owner Amy Adams Strunk announced that General Manager Mike Borgonzi will lead the club’s upcoming coaching search and have the final say on the club’s 53-man roster. President of football operations Chad Brinker will lead strategic functions like the salary cap and analytics.

Both Borgonzi and Brinker will report directly to Strunk. Their titles will not change.

“Over the past few years, several job descriptions in our football organization were established to address specific situations and challenges that existed at the time,” Strunk said in a letter addressed to Titans fans. “After working together for the past year, they believe — and I agree — there is a long-term benefit to clarifying and honing the focus areas of our football leadership.

“For that reason, we’re returning to a front office that feels more straightforward to them and me. Going forward, Mike will serve as General Manager in the most traditional sense — pick and support the players, oversee the coaching staff — while Chad will continue to lead everything else about the football team. For example, Mike will manage the 53-man roster and lead the head coach search. Chad will continue to serve as President of Football Operations, leading strategic functions including salary cap management, analytics, research and development, and other football departments.”

Strunk added, “[T]heir collective goal is to return the football team to the championship caliber you deserve.”

Since late 2022, the Titans have fired G.M. Jon Robinson, hired G.M. Ran Carthon, fired head coach Mike Vrabel, hired head coach Brian Callahan, fired Carthon, hired Borgonzi, and fired Callahan.

We’ll see if this new front-office structure will lead to more stability with the franchise.