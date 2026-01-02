Titans restructure front office: G.M. Mike Borgonzi to lead coaching search, 53-man roster

The Titans have been characterized by constant change in recent years, with the club having switched out one of its football leaders every year going back to 2022.

On Friday, Tennessee announced another change, but it’s one that will make the team’s front-office structure more conventional.

Team owner Amy Adams Strunk announced that General Manager Mike Borgonzi will lead the club’s upcoming coaching search and have the final say on the club’s 53-man roster. President of football operations Chad Brinker will lead strategic functions like the salary cap and analytics.

Both Borgonzi and Brinker will report directly to Strunk. Their titles will not change.

“Over the past few years, several job descriptions in our football organization were established to address specific situations and challenges that existed at the time,” Strunk said in a letter addressed to Titans fans. “After working together for the past year, they believe — and I agree — there is a long-term benefit to clarifying and honing the focus areas of our football leadership.

“For that reason, we’re returning to a front office that feels more straightforward to them and me. Going forward, Mike will serve as General Manager in the most traditional sense — pick and support the players, oversee the coaching staff — while Chad will continue to lead everything else about the football team. For example, Mike will manage the 53-man roster and lead the head coach search. Chad will continue to serve as President of Football Operations, leading strategic functions including salary cap management, analytics, research and development, and other football departments.”

Strunk added, “[T]heir collective goal is to return the football team to the championship caliber you deserve.”

Since late 2022, the Titans have fired G.M. Jon Robinson, hired G.M. Ran Carthon, fired head coach Mike Vrabel, hired head coach Brian Callahan, fired Carthon, hired Borgonzi, and fired Callahan.

We’ll see if this new front-office structure will lead to more stability with the franchise.