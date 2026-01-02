 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

T.J. Watt: I feel good after a week of practice, I’m excited to play

  
Published January 2, 2026 03:57 PM

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt says he’s good to go for Sunday night’s AFC North championship game with the Ravens, after missing the last three games with a lung injury.

“I feel pretty good. Don’t know that I could’ve said that a week ago, but I feel really good about the week of practice, and I’m excited to play,” Watt said on Friday.

Although Watt was officially listed as a limited participant on the Steelers’ practice report, he said he was able to do everything on the practice field, with no limitations.

Watt suffered the lung injury during a dry needling procedure, in which a physical therapist inserts a thin needle into a muscle to relieve pain. A collapsed lung is a rare complication of a needle being inserted too far in the chest. Watt said he and many pro athletes he knows have used dry needling regularly, but he doesn’t plan to do it again any time soon.

“I got the dry needling at the facility, didn’t feel right afterwards, was in a significant amount of pain, ended up going to the hospital, having surgery, and the recovery was just different because it wasn’t something I’m used to,” Watt said.

Now Watt will get back to doing what he’s used to doing, and playing against the Ravens.