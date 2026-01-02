 Skip navigation
Saints rule out Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave

  
Published January 2, 2026 03:21 PM

The Saints placed four players on injured reserve Friday, two days before their season ends in a game against the Falcons.

Wide receiver Mason Tipton, special teams gunner Michael Davis and tight ends Jack Stoll and Zaire Mitchell-Paden end their season on the IR list.

In corresponding moves, the Saints signed rookie defensive end Fadil Diggs, wide receiver Ronnie Bell and wide receiver Samari Toure to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Saints could promote quarterback Jake Haener to the active roster on Saturday.

Backup quarterback Spencer Rattler (finger) is among the players listed as questionable to play. Linebacker Demario Davis (calf) and left guard Dillon Radunz (knee) are also questionable.

The Saints ruled out running back Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle), receiver Chris Olave (illness), defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (knee) and defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd (knee/ankle).

Olave has a blood clot in his lung that required hospitalization earlier this week. He was released from the hospital on Thursday.

“Obviously, he’s going to be on a journey here,” coach Kellen Moore said, via Luke Johnson of nola.com. “There’s a process he’s going to have to go through. Chris has had really good spirits through this whole thing.”

Kamara has not practiced since injuring his knee in a November game against the Falcons. He played in a career-low 11 games and finished with 657 yards from scrimmage, the first time in nine NFL seasons he didn’t reach 1,000 yards from scrimmage.