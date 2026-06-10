Nate Scheelhaase appreciates “rare” opportunity for promotion to OC

When Mike LaFleur departed the Rams to become the Cardinals’ head coach earlier this offseason, there was an obvious internal replacement for his vacated position.

Nate Scheelhaase had spent the last two seasons on Los Angeles’ coaching staff, first as an offensive assistant and passing game specialist in 2024. He was promoted to pass game coordinator in 2025 and has now been promoted to offensive coordinator in 2026.

It wasn’t always clear that Scheelhaase would even be back with the Rams for this season, as he was in the mix for head coaching opportunities. But he said this week that he’s grateful to stick with the Rams while still pushing his career forward.

“It’s rare to be able to move up in the profession as far as responsibilities go and do that in one place,” Scheelhaase said Monday, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “So, to continue to learn alongside Sean [McVay], alongside the staff, and to continue to work with these players. It was cool and again, the transition as far as getting our players back and what that then looks like. It’s a lot of the same as adding value to what we’re trying to do every day, trying to help in any way possible. Certainly, roles and responsibilities look a little bit different, but same mentality.”

While he’s doing a different job, Scheelhaase is taking the same approach to being the club’s offensive coordinator that he’s brought to the rest of his career.

“I think having that nose down, go to work mentality and finding a way to make an impact has always been a calling card of mine,” Scheelhaase said. “I’ve learned that from the people that I’ve been around. Spending six years with [former head coach] Matt Campbell at Iowa State was largely impactful to who I am as a coach. Obviously, the last two years here with Sean being able to learn what it looks like at this level, to be able to do it with that sustained excellence over a number of years, that’s been huge as well. Those two have been impactful.

“Relationships and hard work, those are my calling cards of what I got and being able to do it in a place like this, you feel like you get to lead out of your true self in that way.”