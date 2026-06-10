Fernando Mendoza seeks trademark protection of “Nandolorian”

The Raiders’ 2026 schedule-release video unofficially gave rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza a nickname. He now wants to make it official.

Via attorney Josh Gerben, Mendoza filed on Monday a trademark application for the term “Nandolorian.”

As Gerben notes, the move could spark a fight with Disney and Lucasfilm, which holds 16 trademarks related to the “Mandalorian,” part of the broader Star Wars universe.

One question is whether it counts as a parody. That would be Mendoza’s position, if/when Disney and Lucasfilm challenge the filing.

Like Caleb Williams and “Iceman,” Mendoza’s move is aimed at preventing others from making and selling “Nandolorian” merchandise and keeping the money. Disney would likely say that those rights are theirs to protect, if/when people begin selling “Nandolorian” gear.

The situation could get interesting if/when Disney calls its ESPN partner (the NFL) to try to get Mendoza to back down. Mendoza seems eager to please and to placate his team. If/when the NFL asks the Raiders to ask Mendoza to withdraw his application, what will he do?