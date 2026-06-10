Jonathan Taylor: I’ve told Colts I want to spend my whole career here

Jonathan Taylor is heading into the final year of his contract with the Colts and he’d prefer that his stay in Indianapolis extends beyond the 2026 season.

Taylor said at a Wednesday press conference, via multiple reporters, that he wants to be a “Colt for life” and that he has expressed that position to the team. Taylor would like to secure an extension before the start of the 2026 season, but it is unclear at this point whether things will come together by that time.

The last time Taylor was up for a contract, it was a protracted process to get one done. Taylor was given permission to seek a trade during the 2023 preseason and ultimately started the season on the physically unable to perform list — he had ankle surgery that offseason — before signing a new contract in October.

Taylor ran for 741 yards in 10 games that season and has posted 3,016 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground over the last two seasons.