Jonathan Gannon feels “good” about keeping his job

Jonathan Gannon expects to retain his job for 2026.

The Cardinals coach was asked at his Monday news conference whether he anticipates being in the same seat next week.

“Yeah,” he said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

Gannon pointed to confidence in himself as the reason.

It is unclear whether ownership has informed Gannon of his status for next season as he said he didn’t want to “get into all that.” But Gannon intimated that he has assurances.

“I feel good,” Gannon added.

The Cardinals are 3-13 this season, tied for the franchise’s worst single-season mark since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. Gannon is 15-35 in three seasons.

He frequently talks with owner Michael Bidwill about the team.

“I kind of do the same process as I’ve done the last two years: I try to take detailed notes, try to have a pulse of what’s going on, but you can’t let that. . . . I do have to think about the future a little bit, obviously the seat that I’m in, but my focus is really on L.A. and that there’ll be a time to look at all of that and have those conversations and make changes,” Gannon said. “No one’s happy. I’m not happy. Players aren’t happy. Through adversity, you’ve got to change. So, I got to change, and we got to change some things, but we’ll get to that.”