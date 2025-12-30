 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_raiders_lose_giants_251229.jpg
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick
nbc_pft_5wordsorless_251229.jpg
Patriots stamp wild turnaround under Vrabel
nbc_pft_arrow_up_malik_251229.jpg
Simms: Willis is a ‘budding superstar’

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Rams close to within 24-10 of Falcons

  
Published December 29, 2025 10:16 PM

The Rams trailed the Falcons 21-0 at halftime. They got on the scoreboard on their first drive of the second half and then scored their first touchdown of the night on their second possession of the second half.

Los Angeles and Atlanta traded field goals to open the second half.

Harrison Mevis’ 35-yarder came after the Rams stalled at the Atlanta 17 for Los Angeles’ first points, but Zane Gonzalez answered with a 56-yarder.

The Rams pulled to within 21-10 on Terrance Ferguson’s 27-yard touchdown reception with 4:59 remaining in the third quarter.

Matthew Stafford was 15-of-25 for 196 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, with Xavier Smith catching four for 67.