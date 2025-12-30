Rams close to within 24-10 of Falcons

The Rams trailed the Falcons 21-0 at halftime. They got on the scoreboard on their first drive of the second half and then scored their first touchdown of the night on their second possession of the second half.

Los Angeles and Atlanta traded field goals to open the second half.

Harrison Mevis’ 35-yarder came after the Rams stalled at the Atlanta 17 for Los Angeles’ first points, but Zane Gonzalez answered with a 56-yarder.

The Rams pulled to within 21-10 on Terrance Ferguson’s 27-yard touchdown reception with 4:59 remaining in the third quarter.

Matthew Stafford was 15-of-25 for 196 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, with Xavier Smith catching four for 67.