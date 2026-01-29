Eagles have second offensive coordinator interview with Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson

Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson remains in the mix for the Eagles offensive coordinator job.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Johnson had a second interview with the team on Thursday.

Johnson has been coaching the quarterbacks in Houston for the last three seasons. He previously worked for the Vikings, Colts, and 49ers and does not have any experience as a coordinator at this point in his career.

Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion have also spoken to the team multiple times. A number of other candidates have also been on the radar, although some have moved on to other jobs as the Eagles have spent most of the last month trying to find the right fit for their offense.