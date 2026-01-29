 Skip navigation
Eagles hire Sean Mannion as offensive coordinator

  
Published January 29, 2026 05:48 PM

The Eagles have filled the job that seemingly no one wanted.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion will become the Eagles’ new offensive coordinator.

Mannion played quaterback in the NFL from 2015 through 2023. He entered the league as a third-round pick of the Rams.

Hired by the Packers in 2024, Mannion went from offensive assistant to quarterbacks coach in 2025.

Now, at age 33, Mannion steps into one of the most important positions in the league. And the one with the highest risk and biggest reward.

Of the last four Eagles offensive coordinators, two became head coaches after one year (Shane Steichen, Kellen Moore) — and two were fired after one year (Brian Johnson, Kevin Patullo).

The key for Mannion will be quarterback Jalen Hurts. The best approach will be to design and implement an offense that Hurts likes, with plays he wants to run and concepts he wants to execute. Even if that means starting from scratch to design a new playbook.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni previously was an offensive coordinator. Unlike other offensive specialists, Sirianni has delegated much of the offense (some would say too much) to his coordinator.

Regardless, the Eagles finally have a new one coordinator. And Mannion has the biggest opportunity of his coaching career, only two years into it.