Drake Maye: I’m going to do whatever I can to feel 100 percent

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters earlier on Thursday that he has “not much” concern about Drake Maye’s shoulder injury when it comes to the quarterback’s availabiltiy for Super Bowl LX.

That’s been the consistent word out of New England all week, which Maye reiterated with his own comments in a Thursday presser.

“Yeah, I’m feeling good,” Maye said after the Patriots’ Thursday practice. “Got out there, moving around a good bit today. I was able to do some of the jog-through, so feeling good, and looking forward to being ready to go. This is the game you dream of playing, so looking forward to getting out there and getting a chance to play in the Super Bowl.”

Though New England did not practice on Wednesday, Maye was listed as limited on the team’s estimated report. It’s unclear if he’ll be listed as limited or full on Thursday, but Maye told reporters that he did participate and throw in the day’s session.

“I’m trying to do whatever I can to get back to 100 percent,” Maye said. “I think a lot of people in that locker room would say the same thing. Having a two-week break is nice to maybe rest a little more and get back to get to know the Seahawks as well as I can. And from there, looking forward to getting out to practice and trying to transfer that to live game reps.”

Maye also does not anticipate the should injury hindering his performance against Seattle next Sunday.

“No, I don’t think so,” Maye said. “That’s why you spend time, that’s why you have trainers. I think it’s just been one of those things where it’s a long season, sometimes things show up, and I’m going to do whatever I can to feel 100 percent. I’m sure I’ll get, if not there, then as close as you can — 99 [percent], or do whatever I can to make sure I’m throwing and do whatever I can to help the team win.”

Maye, an AP 2025 MVP finalist, has completed 56 percent of his passes for 533 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in his three postseason games. He’s also rushed for 141 yards with a TD.