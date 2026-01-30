Steelers announce hiring of Patrick Graham as DC

The Steelers made Patrick Graham’s hiring official, announcing him as their defensive coordinator on Friday.

He spent the last four seasons as the Raiders’ defensive coordinator, his 17th year coaching in the NFL.

Graham joins Mike McCarthy’s staff after interviewing for the Dolphins’ head coaching job and the Commanders’ defensive coordinator job.

He joined the Raiders as a member of Josh McDaniels’ staff in 2022, and he remained with the team through the changes to Antonio Pierce and Pete Carroll. The Raiders fired Carroll after one season.

Graham served as the defensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2019 and for the Giants in 2020-21. He spent seven seasons in various roles with the Patriots and has also worked as an assistant with the Packers.