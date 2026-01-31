Report: Browns hire Danny Breyer as pass game coordinator

The Browns are hiring Danny Breyer as their pass game coordinator, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Breyer spent last season as an offensive assistant for the Ravens, so he is following head coach Todd Monken and offensive coordinator Travis Switzer from Baltimore. Breyer was with the Ravens for three seasons, beginning in 2023 as an offensive quality control coach.

He worked closely with the Ravens’ tight ends room the past two seasons.

Breyer previously worked for the Buccaneers as an analytics assistant (2016) before being promoted to defensive assistant coach (2017-18). He was with the Dolphins’ coaching staff during OTAs in 2015.

Before entering the NFL ranks, he was the assistant to the head coach/assistant director of player personnel at Indiana (2013).