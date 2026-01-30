Seahawks “have no news to share” on report they will be for sale after Super Bowl

In response to the report that the Seahawks will go up for sale after Super Bowl LX, ownership has released a statement that doesn’t say much.

A statement attributed to a spokesman for the Paul G Allen Estate was released, noting that the plan has always been for the team to be sold but providing no clarity about when that will happen.

“We don’t comment on rumors or speculation, and the team is not for sale,” the statement said. “We’ve already said that will change at some point per Paul’s wishes, but I have no news to share. Our focus right now is winning the Super Bowl and completing the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers in the coming months.”

That statement may look like a denial of the report, but it isn’t. The report doesn’t say the team “is” for sale, the report says the team “will be” for sale after the Super Bowl.

When Allen died, he left the team under the control of his sister, Jody Allen, with instructions that she was eventually to sell the team and donate the proceeds to charity. It remains unclear when that will happen, but nothing in the statement suggests that it won’t happen this year.