nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in 'unexpected' move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter's relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Report: Jody Allen will put the Seahawks up for sale after Super Bowl LX

  
Published January 30, 2026 05:32 PM

Super Bowl LX may be the Seahawks’ last game under the ownership of the Allen family.

Jody Allen, who has controlled the team since the 2018 death of her brother, Paul Allen, plans to put the team up for sale, according to ESPN.

Paul Allen bought the team in 1997, and his will said his sister was to take control of the franchise and eventually sell it and donate the proceeds to charity.

Those proceeds will be several billion dollars. The last NFL team to sell was the Washington Commanders, who went for $6.05 billion in 2023, and as sports franchise values continue to rise, there’s no reason the Seahawks shouldn’t fetch even more.

Allen is also in the process of selling the Portland Trail Blazers for $4.25 billion.