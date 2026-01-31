 Skip navigation
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in 'unexpected' move
What is Minter's relationship with Lamar?
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Drake Maye among the nine players Patriots list as questionable

  
Published January 30, 2026 07:30 PM

Super Bowl LX won’t be played until Feb. 8. The Seahawks and Patriots, though, are required to release an estimated injury report with designations for this week, as if the game was played Sunday.

So, the fact that quarterback Drake Maye is listed as questionable with a right shoulder injury and an illness is not a big deal. It is next Friday’s injury report that will reveal more about his status.

The Patriots listed eight other players as questionable.

Running back Terrell Jennings (hamstring/cleared concussion protocol), linebacker Harold Landry (knee), offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/illness) did not practice Friday. Landry, Munford and Spillane did not practice all week.

The other four players who are questionable are defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (hamstring), tight end Hunter Henry (rest), wide receiver Mack Hollins (abdomen) and offensive tackle Morgan Moses (rest).

The fact that Henry and Moses are questionable tells you how seriously the Patriots took the report.