nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Joe Brady: I stood on the table for Keon Coleman and I believe in him

  
Published January 29, 2026 05:16 PM

Bills head coach Joe Brady was one of the coaches pushing for the Bills to draft wide receiver Keon Coleman in the second round of the 2024 draft.

The details of Coleman’s selection became fodder for conversation last week when team owner Terry Pegula said that General Manager Brandon Beane was being a team player by picking a player at the request of the coaching staff. Pegula’s answer came after Beane was pressed on whether he did enough to bolster the team’s receiving corps and gave the impression the team has been disappointed by Coleman’s play, but Brady said he remains firmly in the wideout’s corner.

“I told Keon when I got hired, the best thing that happened to Keon Coleman was me being his head coach,” Brady said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. “I was one of the ones that stood on the table for Keon Coleman, and I believe in Keon Coleman.”

Brady said that he has “no doubt” that Coleman will be successful in the NFL “as long as he’s handling what he needs to do off the field.” Coleman was benched for portions of games and inactive for others due to disciplinary decisions, but it appears he’ll get another chance to show the Bills he’s capable of being a big part of their offense.