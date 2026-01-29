 Skip navigation
Robert Saleh will call the Titans’ defensive plays

  
Published January 29, 2026 04:30 PM

Robert Saleh’s second stint as an NFL head coach will feature one significant difference from his time with the Jets.

Saleh did not call defensive plays during his three-plus years as the Jets’ head coach and he said at a press conference on Thursday that he will be making those calls for the Titans. Saleh said he felt like the “timeout, red card” guy when he was not calling plays during a game and explained why he’s more comfortable taking on that responsibility.

“Calling plays, for me, is not necessarily about control, but it’s about connecting with the players,” Saleh said. “When you are a play caller and you are calling plays, you feel the strain you’re putting on them with each call. You’re feeling the connection, you’re feeling what each one is going through. I can feel the weight of the play call on individual players in those moments.”

The Titans will also have a former head coach calling offensive plays in Brian Daboll and the hope is that the pairing leads to a lot more winning than either experienced while coaching their home games at MetLife Stadium.