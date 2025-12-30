Jared Verse’s 76-yard special teams TD has Rams back in it

Don’t count out the Rams yet.

The Falcons were a chip-shot field goal from making Monday Night Football a three-score game. Instead, it’s a one-score game.

Jared Verse burst through the Falcons’ line and blocked Zane Gonzalez’s 37-yard field goal. The ball bounced off the turf and into Verse’s hands, and the outside linebacker ran 76 yards for a touchdown.

The Falcons would have led 27-10 with a made field goal. They now lead 24-17.

Verse had enough time on his run to the end zone to throw up a peace sign at the Falcons’ sideline. Officials did not penalize him for taunting, but the NFL surely will fine him.

It was the Rams’ first blocked kick returned for a touchdown since 1986.

Verse also has four tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

The Falcons have ruled out defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus with a knee injury.