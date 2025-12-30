 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiders_lose_giants_251229.jpg
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick
nbc_pft_5wordsorless_251229.jpg
Patriots stamp wild turnaround under Vrabel
nbc_pft_arrow_up_malik_251229.jpg
Simms: Willis is a ‘budding superstar’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiders_lose_giants_251229.jpg
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick
nbc_pft_5wordsorless_251229.jpg
Patriots stamp wild turnaround under Vrabel
nbc_pft_arrow_up_malik_251229.jpg
Simms: Willis is a ‘budding superstar’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay says Rams will play their starters in Week 18

  
Published December 30, 2025 04:21 AM

Rams coach Sean McVay said after Monday night’s loss to the Falcons that all his starters will play in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Cardinals.

“We’re playing,” McVay said. “Yeah, they’re playing.”

The Rams will be a wild card team, and the only thing that can change in Week 18 is their seed: If the Rams win and the 49ers lose, the Rams will be the No. 5 seed. Otherwise, the Rams will be the No. 6 seed. In past years, McVay has rested his starters in situations like that, but this year McVay said he’s not even thinking about playoff scenarios, he’s just thinking about wanting his team to play better heading into the postseason.

“We need to play better football,” McVay said. “I don’t know what the consequences are and those different types of things, but we’ve got to play better.”

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said after the game that he agrees with McVay that the starters should play in the finale.

“I love playing the game, so I’ll be ready to go,” Stafford said.

The Rams are on a two-game losing streak, and McVay and Stafford want to see that change before the playoffs.