Sean McVay says Rams will play their starters in Week 18

Rams coach Sean McVay said after Monday night’s loss to the Falcons that all his starters will play in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Cardinals.

“We’re playing,” McVay said. “Yeah, they’re playing.”

The Rams will be a wild card team, and the only thing that can change in Week 18 is their seed: If the Rams win and the 49ers lose, the Rams will be the No. 5 seed. Otherwise, the Rams will be the No. 6 seed. In past years, McVay has rested his starters in situations like that, but this year McVay said he’s not even thinking about playoff scenarios, he’s just thinking about wanting his team to play better heading into the postseason.

“We need to play better football,” McVay said. “I don’t know what the consequences are and those different types of things, but we’ve got to play better.”

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said after the game that he agrees with McVay that the starters should play in the finale.

“I love playing the game, so I’ll be ready to go,” Stafford said.

The Rams are on a two-game losing streak, and McVay and Stafford want to see that change before the playoffs.